Mourners lay flowers at military camp that lost 10 Marines in Kabul bombing

Dozens of people laid down flowers by the Marine Corps Camp Pendleton military base main after the Pentagon revealed that ten out of the 13 Marines killed in Afghanistan were based at the camp in Oceanside, California.

The Pendleton base is home to the First Marine Division, the largest and oldest in the Corps.