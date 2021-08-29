https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/massive-destruction-as-hurricane-ida-moves-inland-stormchaser-video/
Don’t skip this first video of the storm surge
St. Rose #Louisiana #HurricaneIda #LouisianaStrong pic.twitter.com/ghgbR8hOLj
— Vinny (@thegoprodad) August 29, 2021
#Hurricane #Ida making landfall right now in Houma, Louisiana. Eyewall imminent !! pic.twitter.com/RFAiDFWlFd
— Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) August 29, 2021
Northeast Jackson already starting to see outer rain bands of #hurricaneida. #stayalert #stayalive pic.twitter.com/JWyqrHDlsc
— Ross Adams (@radamsWAPT) August 29, 2021
Roofs getting blown in Chauvin, LA #ida 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ebd9JAnxiM
— Houston Air Watch (@houstonairw) August 29, 2021
Roof torn off home 1:09 PM
VIA: Zack LeBoeuf (CHAUVIN, LA) pic.twitter.com/OF4hqhGysk
— CW39 Houston Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin (@CarriganChauvin) August 29, 2021
Massive roof launched with wind gust and hit this power pole in front of Dominator Fore and I can’t even put into words how much worse tbis is going to get in Houma with inner eye wall of Hurricane Ida approaching rapidly @RadarOmega @accuweather pic.twitter.com/DBzFfuCdvh
— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 29, 2021