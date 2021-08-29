http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XNLUSlDmxVo/

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” accused the Trump administration of having helped “cause this crisis” unfolding in Afghanistan.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Should there be a U.S. military presence in the Kabul airport until every American citizen and legal permanent resident and Afghan SIV applicant is gone, even if that means service members staying for weeks and months? Of course, there’s this real possibility of American casualties.”

Romney said, “Leaving Americans behind and leaving our Afghan friends behind, who worked with us, would put upon us and will put upon us a moral stain. This is the result of very ineffective decisions by the prior administration and the current administration. This did not have to happen. It was preventable. And let me note that’s very different than the military. Our military came in at the very last moment and has performed admirably as far as I can tell to move people out as quickly as possible. We didn’t have to be in this rush, rush circumstance with terrorists breathing down our neck. It’s the responsibility of the prior administration and this administration that’s cause this crisis to be upon us and has led to what is, without question, a humanitarian and foreign policy tragedy.”

