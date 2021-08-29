https://dailycaller.com/2021/08/29/mother-marine-biden-voters-killed-son/

The mother of slain U.S. Marine Rylee McCollum spoke out in a radio interview Saturday.

“Every Democrat who is listening, you did this to my son,” the marine’s mother, Kathy McCollum, said.

Mother of U.S. Marine Rylee McCollum, who died in the Kabul bombing: “all you Democrats… who voted for [Biden], you just killed my son… never would have happened under Trump.” pic.twitter.com/74eZ24jwaE — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 28, 2021

“My son did die in vain. This was an unnecessary debacle. It could have been handled properly. They had months and months to remove everyone from Afghanistan and they chose not to. And so they sent in freaking what? 6,000 troops? And my son, through the laws of statistics, my son was one of the ones that just got blown up in a freaking terrorist bomb yesterday,” McCollum said. (RELATED: Pentagon Confirms: Two ‘High Profile’ ISIS Targets Killed In Drone Strike, One More Wounded)

“I never thought in a million years that he would die for nothing. For nothing. Because a feckless dementia-ridden piece of crap wanted a photo-op on Sept. 11, that’s what kills me,” McCollum said.

“Dementia-ridden piece of crap needs to be removed from office, it never would have happened under Trump,” McCollum also said.

“If my son would have gone in when my boyfriend did in March of ’03 to freaking defend our country against terrorists that would have been one thing. But this is a whole other animal.” McCollum stated.

Rylee had recently gotten married in February, and he and his wife were expecting a baby in September.

Kareem Nikoui’s father Steve Nikoui, whose son also died in the Kabul terrorist attack, had expressed similar views and stated that he felt Biden had “turned his back” on U.S. service members, as previously reported. “My life changed forever,” Nikoui’s father said.

The names of the 13 service members who were killed in the terror attack in Afghanistan are as follows:

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20

Marine Corps. Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 2o

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20

Marine Corps. Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23

Marnie Corps. Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

