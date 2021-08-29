https://www.theblaze.com/news/kathy-mccollum-joe-biden-afghanistan

The mother of a United States Marine killed in the terrorist attack outside the Kabul airport last week tore into President Joe Biden during a radio interview on Friday, placing ultimate blame for her young son’s death at the feet of the president.

Kathy McCollum — the mother of 20-year-old Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, whose child will be born in just weeks — called into Andrew Wilkow’s SiriusXM radio show, called Biden a “b***h,” and then unloaded on the president.

“That feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap just sent my son to die,” she said, speaking of Biden. “I woke up at four o’clock this morning, two Marines at my door telling me my son was dead. So, to have her on right before me and listen to that piece of crap talk about diplomatic crap with frickin’ Taliban terrorists who just freakin blew up my son and no, nothing, to not say anything about, ‘Oh my god, I’m so sorry for families.’ So, my son is gone.”

Then McCollum took aim at Democrats who voted for Biden in the 2020 election.

“You just killed my son, with a dementia-ridden piece of crap who doesn’t even know he’s in the White House,” she said. “He still thinks he’s a senator.”

McCollum explained that she called into Wilkow’s show, which obviously surprised the radio host, to help her “process through anger instead of tears.”

The grieving mother added that she believes her son “died in vain” because of how Biden facilitated the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“I never thought in 1 million years that he would die for nothing, for nothing because a feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap who decided he wanted a photo-op on Sept. 11 — that’s what kills me,” McCollum said. “I wanted my son to represent our country, to fight for my country. But I never thought that a feckless piece of crap would send him to his death and smirk on television while he’s talking about people dying with his nasty smirk.”

McCollum said that Biden “needs to be removed from office,” adding that her son would not have died if Donald Trump were still president.

McCollum ended the call by labeling Biden a “treasonous man” and a “disgusting human being.” She also again blamed Democrats for her son’s tragic death.

“You did this to my son, every Democrat that’s listening, you did this to my son,” she said.

