Two figures from MSNBC drew the comparison between the Taliban and the American pro-life movement in the wake of the militant group’s takeover of Afghanistan earlier this month.

The west was well aware when the Taliban moved in that they were likely to resume their enforcement of repressive laws that require women to appear covered in public, only leave their homes if escorted by a male, and forbid them from serving in public posts or going to school.

To those perhaps unfamiliar with the moral arguments against abortion, this severe misogyny is somehow comparable to opposing the destruction of unborn life in the womb.

Faithwire reported that MSNBC contributor Dean Obeidallah declared in a recent piece that “the Taliban aren’t the only ones trying to impose their will on women’s bodies and choices.”

“Over the last few days, the airwaves have been filled with Republicans voicing their deep concern over the rights of the women of Afghanistan,” he explained. “And yet, I have to wonder where these voices were when extremists, based on a narrow reading of their religion’s beliefs, enacted a law that forces a woman who was raped to carry the fetus of the rapist to term?”

Obeidallah was at least honest […]