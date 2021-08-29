https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/29/ny-mets-players-are-now-booing-the-fans-after-big-hits-to-let-them-know-how-it-feels/

New York Mets infielder Javier Báez confirmed today that the “thumbs down” sign they’ve been flashing to the crowd after big hits is to retaliate for fans booing them when they do something bad.

“When we don’t get success we’re going to get booed, so they are going to get booed when we have success,” he said:

And “we’re going to do the same thing to let them know how it feels”:

This is unreal:

And we can’t wait for the backfire on this one. It will be spectacular:

Luis Rojas, manager of the team, says he didn’t know this was going on:

