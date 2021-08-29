https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/obama-administration-officials-torching-biden-failed-afghanistan-withdrawal-video/

How bad is the situation in Afghanistan? It’s so bad that former members of the Obama administration are coming out of the woodwork to slam Biden.

Remember, not only are these people Democrats, many of them worked directly with Biden at the Obama White House.

The fact that they are speaking out in this way should be setting off alarm bells in the Biden administration.

Jeh Johnson, Obama’s former homeland security secretary is one of them.

From The Hill:

Jeh Johnson: Situation at Kabul airport ‘going to get a lot worse before it gets better’ Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson on Monday said he believes the situation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul is “going to get a lot worse before it gets better” as U.S. citizens and Afghan allies scramble to evacuate Afghanistan amid the Taliban’s takeover. Johnson, who also spent time as general counsel at the Pentagon, said the scene at the Kabul airport will likely worsen as American citizens, special immigrant visa applicants and individuals who qualify for refugee status continue to flood the premises in an attempt to get out of Afghanistan. “This is a country of 38 million people. We’ve got to deal with the American citizens, those who qualify for special immigrant visas but then those who also qualify for refugee status under our laws. And that population could snowball,” Johnson told NBC’s Andrea Mitchell during an interview on Monday.

Leon Panetta was Obama’s defense secretary.

From FOX News:

Leon Panetta calls Afghanistan a ‘Bay of Pigs’ moment for Biden: ‘Our credibility right now is in question’ Former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta said Monday the unfolding debacle in Afghanistan was a “Bay of Pigs” moment for President Joe Biden, referring to the ill-fated, U.S.-backed effort to overthrow Cuban dictator Fidel Castro. Biden has come under sharp criticism for the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan as the Taliban seizes control, and Panetta was asked by CNN’s John King what this moment meant for the president. “In many ways, I think of John Kennedy and the Bay of Pigs, you know?” Panetta said. “It unfolded quickly and the president thought that everything would be fine and that was not the case. But President Kennedy took responsibility for what took place. I strongly recommend to President Biden that he take responsibility and admit the mistakes that were made.”

Watch the video below:

Joe Biden is to blame for the botched Afghanistan withdrawal. Don’t take it from us, take it from Obama-Biden administration officials. pic.twitter.com/MJirAO2ErY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 27, 2021

The Biden administration thought it was going to wait this out like a bad news cycle.

They could not have been more wrong.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

