Arne Duncan

Barack Obama’s Secretary of Education on Sunday compared Americans who refuse to wear face masks and refuse to take the Covid jab to suicide bombers.

Americans who exercise their Constitutional rights are now terrorists, according to this Obama lackey.

“Have you noticed how strikingly similar both the mindsets and actions are between the suicide bombers at Kabul’s airport, and the anti-mask and anti-vax people here?

They both blow themselves up, inflict harm on those around them, and are convinced they are fighting for freedom.” Arne Duncan, Obama’s Secretary of Education said in a tweet.

Face masks do not protect against Covid and the vaccines do not prevent spread of infection.

A new study out of Israel suggests Covid-19 convalescent individuals, or those who have natural immunity, have better protection against the Delta variant than people who are fully vaccinated.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said a couple weeks ago that people who received the Covid vaccine early on are at an increased risk for severe disease.

“We are seeing concerning evidence of waning vaccine effectiveness over time and against the Delta variant,” Walensky said.

Walensky continued, “Reports from our international colleagues, including Israel, suggest increased risk of SEVERE disease amongst those vaccinated early.”

According to O’Biden’s lackeys, people who refuse to get the jab and endless boosters are a danger to society, despite evidence to the contrary.

