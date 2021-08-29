https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/29/our-partner-iraq-dafuq-biden-gets-absolutely-confused-and-combative-when-abc-compares-troops-in-iraq-to-troops-in-afghanistan/
Good gravy.
How is this guy our president?
And seriously, 81 million morons voted for this?!
Biden tonight: “The United States continues to stand with our partner Iraq” where 2,500 U.S. troops are based.
ABC to Biden: Top military brass wanted you to keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan.
Biden to ABC: “No, they didn’t.”
— Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 29, 2021
Biden is confused about Iraq – color us shocked.
Or maybe he’s confused about Afghanistan?
Or maybe the puppet is just confused about everything.
We’re going with that.
And yes, they did.
“Our partner Iraq”? Did I miss something?
— Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) August 29, 2021
When did we become partners with Iraq? Something to do with those pallets of cash?
Nightmare
— Kevin Wensing (@Kevin_Wensing) August 29, 2021
Complete and total nightmare.
And the lies keep rolling in.
— Randy Cole (@RandyCole13) August 29, 2021
Yes, yes they did
— Joshua Ratcliffe (@jtratty) August 29, 2021
— Mary McMahon Dockham (@marydockham) August 29, 2021
We made this same face.
— Wine It Foods (@wineitfoods) August 29, 2021
Trump had said he wanted keep at least 2500 troops on the ground
— Kaitlyn (@kaitchristopher) August 29, 2021
And he did.
— Dr. Nickarama (@nickaramaOG) August 29, 2021
Gosh, a president who not only knew what he said but stood by it.
Shocking.
***
