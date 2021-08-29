https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/29/our-partner-iraq-dafuq-biden-gets-absolutely-confused-and-combative-when-abc-compares-troops-in-iraq-to-troops-in-afghanistan/

Good gravy.

How is this guy our president?

And seriously, 81 million morons voted for this?!

Biden is confused about Iraq – color us shocked.

Or maybe he’s confused about Afghanistan?

Or maybe the puppet is just confused about everything.

We’re going with that.

And yes, they did.

When did we become partners with Iraq? Something to do with those pallets of cash?

Complete and total nightmare.

We made this same face.

Gosh, a president who not only knew what he said but stood by it.

Shocking.

***

