President Biden on Saturday said that he spoke with his national security team about the two ISIS-K targets who were killed during Friday night’s airstrike.

What they’re saying: “We discussed the strike that U.S. forces took last night against the terrorist group ISIS-K in Afghanistan,” Biden said. “I said we would go after the group responsible for the attack on our troops and innocent civilians in Kabul, and we have.”

“I can confirm, two high profile targets were killed and one was wounded …We will continue to have the ability to defend ourselves … as needed,” Army Maj. Gen. William “Hank” Taylor said Saturday.

“The fact that two of these individuals are no longer walking on the face of the Earth, that’s a good thing,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby added. “We believe that we hit valid targets — bad guys who can do bad things and can plan bad missions.”

Kirby confirmed that the two targets were involved in the attack on the Kabul airport.

Biden on Thursday said he has directed the Pentagon to develop plans to “strike” ISIS-K “assets, leadership and facilities” in response to the Kabul airport bombing, which killed as many as 170 people, in addition to 13 U.S. service members.

State of play: Taylor explained that the two “high profile” targets were “planners and facilitators” for ISIS-K.

Kirby said it “absolutely” impacted ISIS-K because “they have lost some capability to plan and conduct missions.”

The Pentagon will not be releasing the names of the targets.

Of note: Defense officials said the evacuation mission will finish by Aug. 31, “nothing has changed about the timeline,” according to Kirby.

He added that U.S. forces have begun “retrograding” from the Kabul airport.

