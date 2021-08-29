https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/29/president-biden-tells-journo-im-not-supposed-to-take-questions-but-go-ahead-and-then-refuses-to-answer-her-question/

President Joe Biden told Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs that he’s “not supposed to take any questions” but then refused to answer her question on Afghanistan after saying, “go ahead”:

“I’m not supposed to take any questions, but go ahead,” @POTUS told me at FEMA HQ. I asked if there’s still an acute risk at the Kabul airport. “I’m not going to answer on Afghanistan,” he said. pic.twitter.com/fZ8WL9gfWI — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 29, 2021

Watch for yourself:

Biden calls on a reporter following remarks about #HurricaneIda and the reporter asks him about his disaster in Afghanistan. Biden immediately states he doesn’t want to talk about Afghanistan and walks away. 13 U.S. troops were killed after a chaotic situation Biden caused. pic.twitter.com/mmNPlpciLZ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 29, 2021

Yes, we get that there’s a hurricane going on devastating Southern Louisiana right now, but he *should* be able to talk about two crises at once:

I can’t believe it has to be said — #HurricaneIda is a dangerous storm and the people of the Gulf Coast matter. As president, you’re elected to multi-task… https://t.co/x9mvffHzaa — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 29, 2021

And who is the person who told the most powerful man in the free world that he’s not allowed to answer journo question?

Maybe a good follow-up for an actual journalist is, “Who then does the president take orders from?” — Razor (@hale_razor) August 29, 2021

We believe the phrase they liked to use during the previous admin was, “democracy dies in darkness” or something like that:

What did he say when you asked why he’s not supposed to take any questions, and by whose order? If you didn’t ask, why not? https://t.co/8yhnyupH2q — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 29, 2021

And why does he keep saying it?

I know it’s not new—but Biden’s act that he’s not the boss and somebody tells him when he can/can not take questions, is baffling https://t.co/FOcTPno0Cj — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 29, 2021

