President Joe Biden told Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs that he’s “not supposed to take any questions” but then refused to answer her question on Afghanistan after saying, “go ahead”:

Watch for yourself:

Yes, we get that there’s a hurricane going on devastating Southern Louisiana right now, but he *should* be able to talk about two crises at once:

And who is the person who told the most powerful man in the free world that he’s not allowed to answer journo question?

We believe the phrase they liked to use during the previous admin was, “democracy dies in darkness” or something like that:

And why does he keep saying it?

