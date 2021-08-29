https://www.theblaze.com/news/bidens-dog-major-bite-secret-service

President Joe Biden’s dog Major attacked several more people than the White House told the public, according to newly released emails. A reporter asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki about the dog incidents, but also questioned the transparency of the White House when it comes to far more important issues, such as Afghanistan.

Watchdog group Judicial Watch obtained emails from U.S. Secret Service members, which revealed that multiple individuals at the White House were bit by Biden’s dog, Major. The emails, which were obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, divulged that Major bit Secret Service agents eight days in a row in early March — but the White House only admitted that there was one biting incident.

“At the current rate an Agent or Officer has been bitten every day this week (3/1-3/8) causing damage to attire or bruising/punctures to the skin,” a member of Secret Service wrote in an email that was sent to three colleagues on March 8.

The issues with the president’s 3-year-old German shepherd are said to have started at the end of February at Biden’s home in Delaware.

“This weekend in Wilmington, there were 3 minor incidents where Major nipped/ brushed up and nudged,” a March 1 email read.

Secret Service agents were provided safety measures, “Panicking or running with only embolden animals so stand your ground and protect your hands/fingers by placing them in your pockets or behind your back.”

Despite the advisory, the aggressive behavior by the dog continued at the White House. Some of the bites broke the skin of the Secret Service members, and one dog bite “required medical attention.”

After more biting incidents at the White House, agent David Cho, head of the Presidential Protective Division detail, advised that Major receive training from a dog trainer who worked with the dog of former President Barack Obama.

A March 8 email stated, “The dogs are being transported to Delaware and will stay there for an undetermined time. The family will use a trainer they have used previously.”

Major, and Biden’s other dog, Champ, were taken back to Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware. The White House claimed the trip was a prearranged visit with family friends.

On March 9, Psaki confirmed that Major bit someone at the White House, and caused a “minor injury.” She added, “The first family’s younger dog, Major, was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual.”

On Friday, Psaki was pressed about why she said there was just one biting incident at a March 9 briefing when there were multiple incidents. New York Post reporter Steven Nelson, who asked the question, admitted that the dog biting incident “is not the world’s most important story but it is significant because we expect honest information, even for minor stories.”

And my second question on the topic is: Yesterday, the conservative transparency group, Judicial Watch, released Secret Service records on dog bites involving the First Dog, Major. One e-mail said that Secret Service agents were bitten every single day for eight days, from March 1st to March 8th, and that a White House visitor was as well. At a March 9th briefing, you only described one biting incident to us and described the dogs as being (inaudible) — whisked back to Delaware on a pre-planned trip to visit family friends. Obviously, that is not the world’s most important story but it is significant because we expect honest information, even for minor stories. So, can you explain to us why there was some kind of misleading account presented to us? And if we can’t get honest information about minor stories, why should we have faith in the administration’s account for larger issues like Afghanistan?

Psaki snidely replied, “I know you do keep the dog in the news in the briefing room. So thank you for that.”

“As we’ve stated previously, Major has had some challenges adjusting to life in the White House,” she continued without answering the question about transparency. “He has been receiving additional training, as well as spending some time in Delaware, where the environment is more familiar to him and he is more comfortable.”

