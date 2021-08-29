http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jRFlE492stY/

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) tweeted Sunday night that the State Department was not helping American citizens trying to evacuate Afghanistan.

“I am furious!! My team has been on the phone all day trying to get AMERICAN CITIZENS out. They have been just outside the airport numerous times, but the State Department WILL NOT help them,” he tweeted.

He added, “They have been beaten by the Taliban at check points and told to leave and come back with large sums of money. Biden is going to get them killed! Enough!! We have [to] put someone who gives a damn in charge RIGHT NOW!”

Earlier on Saturday, the Pentagon claimed that American citizens and Afghan Special Immigrant Visa applicants were still able to get into the airport.

As of 11:00 a.m. ET, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said:

Any U.S. passport holder that wants to get in can get in. And we are still, if I’m wrong here, I don’t think I’m wrong, we are still processing and getting on planes SIV applicants as well vulnerable Afghans.

He said as to whether they are being allowed onto the airport, “Yes, as far as I know, yes.”

Breitbart News contacted the Pentagon Saturday evening to inquire if American citizens were being turned away from the airport but did not receive a response immediately.

Multiple members of Congress have been partnering with private efforts and the State Department to get Americans and Afghan SIV applicants out of Afghanistan at constituents’ requests.

