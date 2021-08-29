https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/report-biden-regime-targets-isis-k-terrorists-kabul-missile-strike-kill-3-6-children-instead/

The Biden regime can’t find all of the Americans in Afghanistan.
They don’t even know the exact number of Americans stranded in the country.

But we are all supposed to believe that Joe Biden and the US Military were able to identify two ISIS-K bombers and incinerate them in a Kabul missile strike earlier today.

As reported earlier – The US military today fired a missile at an apartment in Kabul, Afghanistan.

But it appears Sleepy Joe may have missed his mark.

Seven to nine people including several children were killed today in the US missile strike.

The children are dead tonight because Joe Biden and the US military want to make it look like they are on top of things and in control.
They aren’t.
They just lost a war to a band of 8th Century barbarians, saw 13 servicemembers murdered in a suicide attack, and surrendered a country and $85 billion in arms to the enemy.

Our country’s elites have never been worse.

