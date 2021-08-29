https://bigleaguepolitics.com/report-reveals-that-100-afghans-looking-for-resettlement-in-the-us-are-on-terrorism-watch-lists/

According to a report by John Binder of Breitbart News, 100 Afghans who were evacuated from Afghanistan and are trying to settle down in the US are allegedly on Defense Department terrorism watch lists.

This comes at a time when the Biden administration is making an attempt to import thousands of Afghans into the American heartland during the next few weeks. Defense Department officials are the ones issuing warnings about the potential for fraud.

According to an official who works in the vetting and screening process that’s occurring in “third safe countries” for Afghans looking to be resettled in the US, “up to 100 of the 7,000 Afghans evacuated as prospective recipients” of Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs have been “flagged” as “potential matches to intelligence agency watch lists.”

Another official confirmed that in “most cases” the Afghans were “cleared by follow-on screening” for being resettled in the US.

Defense One reported:

Moreover, the Defense Department’s Automated Biometric Identification System has flagged up to 100 of the 7,000 Afghans evacuated as prospective recipients of Special Immigration Visas as potential matches to intelligence agency watch lists, a second official said. … ‘There’s certainly been a number of them’ who triggered alerts, requiring agents to pull those evacuees aside for further screening, the first official said. In most cases, those Afghans — many of whom have already been vetted through the special immigrant visa process — were cleared by follow-on screening.

One official revealed to Defense One that the majority of Afghans “flagged” as potential matches to individuals are currently on terrorism watch lists. At the moment, they are being screened and vetted at the Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar. The official did admit that he “can’t rule out” such terrorism red flags not taking place at other bases.

The Biden administration insists that Afghans are going through high-level vetting and screening procedures outside the US. However, Binder observes that there are refugees who “are arriving each day who have not yet completed their immigration processing.”

Binder added some spots where Afghans are being relocated:

Afghans still in the application phase of their processing are being relocated to Fort Bliss in Texas, Fort Lee in Virginia, Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, and Fort Dix in New Jersey.

The ruling class doesn’t care about American interests and is more than content with conducting radical social experiments such as migration. Republicans not only need to oppose this refugee resettlement but also make the case for an immigration moratorium.

Now, more than ever, the US needs to have a frank conversation on immigration. The post 1965-consensus is unsustainable and could present massive national security risks if the US leaves the immigration floodgates open to hostile countries.

