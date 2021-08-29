http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RVYSBgWDX7k/

Several news sources Sunday reported a rocket attack and subsequent explosion hitting a building near Kabul’s main international airport.

The strike came just hours after U.S. officials warned of the possibility of an attack, as Breitbart News reported.

Reports soon emerged that the strike came via the U.S. and was targeting terrorists moving through the city:

U.S. drone destroys car rigged with explosives in Kabul driving to airport to attack U.S. forces, @JenGriffinFNC reports — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 29, 2021

BREAKING: US military carried out an airstrike against a suspected VBIED- vehicle borne IED that it says posed a threat to Kabul airport MORE — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) August 29, 2021

Local source ToloNews was the first to report the incident:

Eyewitnesses and footage on social media indicates a rocket has hit a house in the Khawja Bughra area near #Kabul airport. — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 29, 2021

This was quickly followed by other mainstream media outlets:

#BREAKING Blast heard in Afghan capital Kabul: AFP journalists pic.twitter.com/mhY2rYImjd — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 29, 2021

The Associated Press Afghan reported a local police chief confirming the incident, adding the rocket hit a neighborhood northwest of Kabul international airport amid the continued U.S. evacuation.

A source at the Afghan Ministry of Health separately told the BBC the blast was near the airport, while two witnesses told Reuters a house north of the airport – which is effectively under Taliban control – was struck by a rocket.

So far one child has been reported killed.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This story is developing. More to come…

