https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/08/researcher-advocates-denying-tax-dollars-for-social-justice-programs-in-higher-education/

I couldn’t agree more. Turn off all taxpayer funding. Want to stop this madness? Stop funding it.

Campus Reform reports:

‘Deny public tax dollars for social justice education,’ researcher argues

Several colleges now offer degrees in social justice, and students can pay a steep price for them.

Campus Reform recently surveyed tuition at US public universities and spoke with researcher David Randall about his 2019 report on the costs of these social justice programs.

According to Randall, social justice programming on campus costs students about $10 billion a year in tuition costs and university fees.

“The only way to protect tuition dollars from the social justice advocates is systematic reform of higher education,” Randall said.

“The social justice advocates are in the process of trying to take over the entire university — to make every class and every activity forward social justice, to restrict hiring to social justice advocates, and thus to divert all tuition revenue toward social justice,” he added.

For example, Texas A&M University recently announced the creation of a new social justice leadership certificate to help students address racial equity within non-profit organizations.

The university charges $1,499 for the certificate, requiring students to make a “commitment to all five courses up front.” Additionally, Texas A&M charges $349 for related “Individual Continuing & Professional Education courses.”

To fight back against the increasing cost of social justice programs, Randall argued in his report for legislation banning the use of federal student loans to cover the costs, which would severely slow down universities requiring them for graduation.

“A priority should be to deny public tax dollars for social justice education,” Randall wrote.