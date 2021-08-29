https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/revealed-biden-turned-taliban-offer-allow-us-control-kabul-airport/

We now know that several top US Generals were on vacation in early August as the Taliban took control of Kabul in just hours. Biden’s senior White House staff were also prepared to take vacation the Friday before Kabul fell to the terrorist organization. Jen Psaki left messages to any reporters who tried to contact her. She was on vacation.

US intelligence officials assessed that the Afghan government would hang on for another 6 months — Instead, the country fell within days, including Kabul.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered US Embassy to leave the Kabul Embassy despite the fact that they had NOT destroyed all of the classified documents and equipment in the compound. The Taliban later took possession of the material.

And now we know that the Taliban offered to allow the United States to control Kabul and its airport — but Joe Biden turned them down.

From The Washington Post:

In a hastily arranged in-person meeting, senior U.S. military leaders in Doha – including McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command – spoke with Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the Taliban’s political wing. “We have a problem,” Baradar said, according to the U.S. official. “We have two options to deal with it: You [the United States military] take responsibility for securing Kabul or you have to allow us to do it.” Throughout the day, Biden had remained resolute in his decision to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan. The collapse of the Afghan government hadn’t changed his mind. McKenzie, aware of those orders, told Baradar that the U.S. mission was only to evacuate American citizens, Afghan allies and others at risk. The United States, he told Baradar, needed the airport to do that. On the spot, an understanding was reached, according to two other U.S. officials: The United States could have the airport until Aug. 31. But the Taliban would control the city.

Joe Biden was given the opportunity to contol Kabul and the Airport and turned it down.

Today:

** 13 American servicemen and women are dead

** The Taliban is in control of the entire country

** The Taliban and Islamist allies hold classified documents that reportedly detail US allies in Afghanistan including their address and salary details

** Joe Biden delivered $85 billion in US military equipment to the Taliban terrorist state

** Joe Biden delivered pallets of cash to the Taliban

** US has no foothold in the country or region

** And Joe Biden, US Generals, and intel officials still have their jobs.

And now we know Joe Biden turned down control over the city and airport.

This is one of the biggest military blunders in world history. It will haunt America and the West for decades to come.

