Portland, OR – The rioter who viciously kicked a man in the head from behind and left him lying unconscious in the middle of a Portland street has been released from prison early.

According to an Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) Victim Services Programs alert issued Monday, 26-year-old Marquise Love “has been released from custody on transitional leave.”

Reporter Andy Ngo posted a photo of the notification to Twitter the same day. Love was sentenced to 20 months in prison for the brutal Aug. 16, 2020 attack on Adam Haner .

He served just 12 months in custody, to include the time he spent behind bars prior to his sentencing in November of 2020.

Love was on the run for five days after the vicious assault , which was captured on video and quickly went viral.

He begged for money in a social media post prior to behind apprehended.“Might go to jail for murder tonight for a racist when all I did was fight him look it up on twitter,” Love posted on Snapchat, according to the Daily Mail .“Put money on my books and come see me,” he added, presumably referring to the jailhouse commissary account that would be in his future. Can […]