Three rockets were report fired from a car in downtown Kabul targeting the airport Monday morning local time. The U.S. military reportedly activated the C-RAM defensive system and intercepted the rockets (however first reports can be wrong). The car that allegedly launched the attack was seen engulfed in flames.

Other areas near the airport were seen with dark clouds from the attack/intercepts.

Photos and video – The media claims it was a Daesh-ISIS-K attack:

“#BREAKING: #Daesh/#ISIL-K just carried-out another unsuccessful rocket attack at #Kabul airport. Three rockets were fired which all hit civilian areas around the airport resulting in injuries among civilians.”

#BREAKING: #Daesh/#ISIL-K just carried-out another unsuccessful rocket attack at #Kabul airport. Three rockets were fired which all hit civilian areas around the airport resulting in injuries among civilians. pic.twitter.com/LCJhN1WdWw — 24/7 News (Middle East Observer) 🇸🇩 (@Boomdotnews) August 30, 2021

Kabul right now pic.twitter.com/2x8hxR4V4v — Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 30, 2021

First Footage – Several rockets heard flying over #Kabul. pic.twitter.com/wt6ySy8Be9 — Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 30, 2021

Second Footage-Kabul rocket attack pic.twitter.com/Mw4VetTlIG — Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 30, 2021

Third Footage- Rockets were fired through this vehicle toward Kabul airport pic.twitter.com/ACCe7IFANj — Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 30, 2021

“Confirmed unsuccessful rocket attack by (likely ISKP) terrorists against #Kabul airport. At least 3 Rockets fell short of the airport. Some reports of C-RAM intercepting one of the rockets.”

Confirmed unsuccessful rocket attack by (likely ISKP) terrorists against #Kabul airport. At least 3 Rockets fell short of the airport. Some reports of C-RAM intercepting one of the rockets. https://t.co/AW2BcwXBrc pic.twitter.com/NK3KELOCfW — AEROSINT Division PSF 🇵🇰 (@PSFAERO) August 30, 2021

UPDATE: A U.S. official confirmed the attack, no word on any damage yet, “As many as five rockets were fired toward Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul this evening (sic), a U.S. official tells ABC News.”

As many as five rockets were fired toward Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul this evening, a U.S. official tells ABC News. — Matt Seyler (@MattSeyler) August 30, 2021

