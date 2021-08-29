https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/secretary-state-blinken-vacationed-hamptons-kabul-fell-taliban/

Antony Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was vacationing in the Hamptons as Kabul fell to the Taliban.

According to the Washington Post, Joe Biden’s inept Secretary of State had to be called back from the Hamptons, an affluent seaside community on the East End of Long Island, New York, as Afghanistan quickly turned into a war zone.

In fact, Joe Biden was vacationing at Camp David, Kamala Harris was no where to be found, Jen Psaki was out of the office and other Cabinet members were out of town on vacation.

“By August, the dominant view was that the Taliban wasn’t likely to pose a serious threat to Kabul until late fall,” The Washington Post reported. “On the Friday afternoon before Kabul fell, the White House was starting to empty out, as many of the senior staff prepared to take their first vacations of Biden’s young presidency. Earlier in the day, Biden had arrived at Camp David, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken was already in the Hamptons.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, Joe Biden knew the situation in Afghanistan was going to devolve into chaos.

Joe Biden ignored top generals urging him to keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan to maintain stability.

Joe Biden knew tens of thousands of Americans would be trapped and in danger but he ordered a full withdrawal of troops anyway.

Despite being warned about the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, Joe Biden and his Secretary of State left Washington and vacationed.

Secretary Blinken was sunning himself in the Hamptons as Kabul fell to the Taliban.

One week later a suicide bomber would kill 13 US service members and critically wound 15 more.

