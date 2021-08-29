https://www.oann.com/soccer-messi-on-the-bench-for-ligue-1-game-against-reims/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=soccer-messi-on-the-bench-for-ligue-1-game-against-reims



FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football – Paris St Germain Training and Press Conference – Ooredoo Training Centre, Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France – August 28, 2021 Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi during training REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football – Paris St Germain Training and Press Conference – Ooredoo Training Centre, Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France – August 28, 2021 Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi during training REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

August 29, 2021

REIMS, France (Reuters) – Lionel Messi will be on the substitutes’ bench when Paris St Germain take on Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday, coach Mauricio Pochettino said.

“He is going to be on the bench, he arrived later, he is working hard,” Pochettino told official broadcaster Amazon.

The 34-year-old Messi, who joined from Barcelona earlier this month on a two-year contract, could play in a competitive game for the first time since winning the Copa America with Argentina on July 10.

“He could have some minutes,” Pochettino said.

PSG have a maximum nine points after three games in Ligue 1.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

