German Finance Minister and Social Democratic Party candidate Olaf Scholz before a televised debate of the candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor in Berlin, Germany, August 29, 2021. Chairwoman of Buendnis 90/Die Gruenen Annalena Baerbock, Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) and leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Armin Laschet and German Finance Minister and Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate Olaf Scholz compete tonight in the first televised debate of the three candidates. Michael Kappeler/Pool via REUTERS

August 29, 2021

BERLIN (Reuters) – Social Democrat Olaf Scholz won a televised debate on Sunday between the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor after Germany’s federal election on Sept. 26, a survey by pollster Forsa showed.

The snap poll showed 36% of voters polled believed Scholz won, ahead of 30% for Greens candidate Annalena Baerbock and 25% for conservative Armin Laschet. Merkel, a conservative in power since 2005, plans to step down after the election.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

