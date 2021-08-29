https://www.oann.com/taliban-agrees-to-allow-afghans-to-leave-international-statement-says/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=taliban-agrees-to-allow-afghans-to-leave-international-statement-says



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) process evacuees as they go through the Evacuation Control Center (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 28, 2021. U.S. Marine Corps/Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/Handout via REUTERS.

August 29, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries.

“We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country,” they said in the statement.

The statement said the countries, which also included Australia, Japan, France, Spain and many others, would continue to issue travel documents to designated Afghans.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

