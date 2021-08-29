https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/taliban-holds-news-anchor-at-gunpoint-on-live-tv/
The Taliban have offered Joe Biden a deal: unfreeze the Afghan funds and they will extend the deadline.
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 29, 2021
Interesting tweet from Richard Grenell here — “The Taliban have offered Joe Biden a deal: unfreeze the Afghan funds and they will extend the deadline.”
Taliban holds an Afghan news anchor at gunpoint he delivers remarks telling the public not to be afraid of the Taliban. pic.twitter.com/2h23MLHMpL
— Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 29, 2021