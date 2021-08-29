https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/taliban-now-guarding-kabul-airport-as-nato-troops-leave/
About The Author
Related Posts
FAA fines passenger $10,000…
July 9, 2021
What just fell out of Biden’s pants….
July 28, 2021
Moderna begins trials of mRNA flu vaccine…
July 8, 2021
Step right up… It’s open border season…
July 23, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy