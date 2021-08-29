https://www.theblaze.com/news/hurricane-ida-video-update

Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana on Sunday, pounding the shoreline with devastating wind and dangerous storm surges.

Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday at 12:55 p.m. near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, which is 16 years after Hurricane Katrina ravaged the state. The Category 4 storm packed powerful winds of 150 mph, which makes Ida one of only three hurricanes that made Louisiana landfall with sustained winds of that magnitude, joining Laura (2020) and the Last Island Hurricane (1856). The National Hurricane Center declared Ida still to be a Category 4 hurricane in its 6 p.m. EST update.

The storm surge, which was projected to be up to 15 feet in some parts of the region, was so intense that it forced the mighty Mississippi River to flow in reverse as massive amounts of seawater was pushed ashore, according to Bloomberg.

“This is not the kind of storm that we normally get,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “This is going to be much stronger than we usually see and, quite frankly, if you had to draw up the worst possible path for a hurricane in Louisiana, it would be something very, very close to what we’re seeing.”

Edwards requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration, “Hurricane Ida is one of the strongest storms to ever hit Louisiana. It is our goal to assist our local agencies and the citizens of the state as quickly as possible, and we have pre-positioned search and rescue teams, boats and other assets to begin helping people as soon as it is safe.”

Security camera footage from a fire station in Delacroix shows how much water rushed into the coastal areas in only one hour.

Terrifying video shows Hurricane Ida tear off the roof of the Lady of the Sea General Hospital in Galliano, Louisiana.

The monster storm ripped off a roof and tossed it onto the street in New Orleans’ French Quarter, where there is a flash flood warning.

Furious winds and pelting rain blasted Houma, Louisiana.

A large tree was uprooted and fell on a home in Morgan City.

Nearly 600,000 customers in Louisiana are without power.

Hurricane Ida shut down more than 95% of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, according to regulators, which is expected to increase gas prices.

The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters flew through Ida’s eye twice.

