A Catastrophe of Biblical Proportions in Afghanistan | Two American principles have been broken or destroyed in this one moment. (1) We never leave anyone behind! (2) We never negotiate with terrorists! What are the circumstances that would lead to such decision-making?

This will, in all likelihood, go down as the most screwed-up military operation in American history. The most fundamental rules of disengagement: First, you evacuate the civilians, citizens of your country, and your allies, and ensure that they are safely out of harm’s way. Then, when they are safe, you move out all your valuable equipment, your tanks and your planes, and your communications devices, and especially the technology that facilitates your advantage so that it does not fall into the hands of the enemy. Then, and only then, do you move your troops out and leave the country. BUT THAT DIDN’T HAPPEN HERE – WHY?

Biden has made it clear that he is willing to leave the thousands of Americans still stranded behind enemy lines in order to meet the arbitrary deadline of August 31 for final U.S. withdrawal. Why the deadline – when the record will show that as Commander in Chief – he left Americans behind?

The Taliban are calling the shots! The Taliban are holding Biden to this deadline – let’s talk about the damage that will result from this decision and the future implications to our allies and partners around the world? There is a bigger story here that the media refuses to cover. We will discuss it here in-depth with JD Rucker and Ilana Freedman.

Article: AFGHANISTAN: Where Evil Explodes in the Wake of Incompetence

Ilana Freedman is a veteran intelligence analyst and advisor in intelligence-led counter-terrorism solutions. Trained in Israel, where she lived and worked for sixteen years. The author of many articles and books on the terrorist threat to America and the West. JD Rucker is a journalist and activist fighting for Christian and conservative values at his various sites on the web, most notably NOQ Report and The Liberty Daily.

US Intel Agencies Divided on China’s Bioweapon | The U.S. intelligence community said Friday that it is divided over the exact origin of Covid-19. “All agencies assess that two hypotheses are plausible: natural exposure to an infected animal and a laboratory-associated incident,” the nation’s 18 intelligence agencies wrote in an unclassified report. The report, compiled by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, found that the virus was not developed as a biological weapon. We will talk with independent virologist and whistleblower Dr. Li-Meng Yan on the origins of this virus and why it is to be classified as an unrestricted bioweapon.

The flu or common cold are references we hear all the time when some folks try to minimize the impact of COVID-19. This is an Unrestricted Bioweapon designed to destroy the human body. Malcolm will discuss his own personal story and how life and death have impacted his own personal family.

Dr. Li-Meng Yan is an independent virologist and whistleblower who is calling out the CCP to let everyone know the truth about COVID-19. She had accused Beijing of a massive coverup with the release of Coronavirus.

