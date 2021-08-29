https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/texas-law-would-ban-most-abortions-set-go-effect-wednesday-following-canceled?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A law banning most abortions in Texas is set to go into effect Wednesday, following the cancelation of a hearing on the issue by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

In May, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation – state Senate Bill 8 – that would prohibit abortions following the detection of a fetal heartbeat, which can occur as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

The law will also allow members of the public to file suit against doctors they believe have violated the law.

Nearly two-dozen abortion providers were looking to block the law from going into effect. But Friday night, the court canceled a hearing planned for Monday, at which the providers had hoped to present their argument. The ban would reportedly impact close to 90% of the abortions that currently take place in Texas.

On Saturday evening, the providers filed an emergency motion requesting that the appeals court issue a temporary stay or send the matter back to a lower court. The 5th Circuit Court, one of the most conservative in the country, denied the request Sunday afternoon.

