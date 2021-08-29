https://www.military.com/daily-news/afghanistan

The Afghanistan War, the longest in American history, changed the men and women who wore a U.S. military uniform, as well as the branches they served.

Early hopes of eliminating a regime that harbored a terrorist group responsible for the deaths of thousands of American civilians and creating a democracy faded into a resurgent Taliban and scenes of panic as Afghans and Americans tried to flee Afghanistan ahead of a U.S. military withdrawal.

It led to a reckoning over mental health for both those who saw combat and those who didn’t, many of whom felt illegitimacy for not sharing the burden of a war that saw increasing numbers of service members surviving grievous injuries but missing parts of their bodies or parts of their souls.

And it’s led to questions about how history will remember the blood and gold spent to try to control a country famously called “the graveyard of empires.”

In this series, Military.com outlines how the 20-year war reshaped the U.S. military.

