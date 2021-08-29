https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/they-are-terrified-that-we-will-learn-the-truth/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
If you feel something is wrong, you are probably right.
Millions worldwide know it too.
You are not alone.#together #keepthefaith #TruthMatters #Patriots #solidarity #freedom #InformedConsent pic.twitter.com/Izm2HnFC8H
— Bishop Eamonn Casey (@realbishopcasey) August 28, 2021
Irish patriots spits fire at government.
“We’re having our own reset. Simon Harris, Varadkar, Holohan, and Martin, everyone of ye are nothing more than self-serving, narcissistic, traitors to the Irish people!”