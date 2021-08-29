https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/u-s-airstrike-hits-suicide-bomb-vehicle-posing-imminent-threat-to-kabul-airport/

RPG rocket fells on a house near #Kabul airport. pic.twitter.com/k0rezmwtJZ — Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) August 29, 2021

It’s still unconfirmed at this point if this video is related.

The US has struck alleged suicide bombers in the Afghan capital, Kabul, according to the Taliban and a Pentagon spokesman. The strike hit a vehicle laden with explosives, apparently bound for the airport.

Taliban spokesman announced details of the strike on Sunday, shortly after US officials told Reuters that the American military had launched a “military strike” on suspected ISIS-K militants.

Mujahid said that the strike targeted a vehicle used by the would-be bombers, and US Central Command spokesman Capt. Bill Urban later stated that the strike was carried out in “self-defense” against an “imminent” threat. The vehicle was reportedly carrying “a substantial amount of explosive material,” which was set off by the US strike, Urban added.

It is still unclear if the strike Mujahid and the Americans spoke about was the same one that hit a residential area near the airport earlier on Sunday, reportedly killing a child. Urban said that there were “no indications” of civilian casualties from the US strike.

SOURCE