This article is about preserving the health and well-being of members of the military, both active and reserve. Our national security is critically dependent on the continued effectiveness of these approximately 2.1 million volunteers who wear the uniform.

What is the actual threat of COVID-19 to military personnel?

Minimal.

There have been 34 deaths TOTAL associated with COVID-19 among military personnel. It is unclear as of this writing whether this refers to all military personnel or only those on active duty. This is a notable difference statistically since the below data include only active duty personnel. Non-OCO active duty military deaths averaged 920 per year from 2006-2018. Of the 11,341 active duty members who died from non-Overseas Contingency Operations causes during this period, 4,599 were accidental, 3,258 were self-inflicted, and 2,650 were by injury or illness. By far, these were the largest causes of death. Alcohol or substance abuse played a role in 8% or 74 deaths per year. This suggests that a simple ban on alcohol, even including cases where the ban is violated, would result in saving as many military lives annually as a COVID-19 vaccine. This is not a suggestion or recommendation to ban alcohol. Eighteen Marines were killed in motorcycle mishaps in 2017, and 13 lost their lives in 2018 (note 3). In contrast, the Marine Corps has experienced one (1) COVID-19 related death during the entire period that COVID-19 military deaths have been tracked (note 4). This suggests that motorcycles are at least ten times as deadly as COVID-19 for Marines. I am not here recommending that motorcycles be banned, but if those mandating a vaccine are going to maintain intellectual integrity and consistency, they must also mandate an immediate ban on motorcycle use among active duty military members. If they were going to be truly faithful to logic and passionate about saving lives, they would specifically ban motorcycles for younger riders. CDC statistics on morbidity show that approximately 95.07% of COVID-related deaths occur in those age 55 and over. This statistic supports the other data presented in this article; i.e., the age cohorts of the vast majority of military personnel are outside of the high-risk age cohorts for COVID-19. (note 5) Conclusion: The impact of COVID-19 deaths on active duty military personnel is, in fact, minuscule in comparison to other preventable causes of death.

What is the risk associated with mandating the vaccine for all military members?

While statistically unlikely, there is a chance that the vaccine may cause irreparable and lasting long-term damage to a large percentage of those who are receiving it. I acknowledge that the chances of this happening are minute. However, if the vaccines prove to be broadly harmful longitudinally (over time), the impact on military personnel, and therefore national security, could be severe. In other words, if all are subjected to vaccination, our entire body of military personnel, active and reserve, could be significantly debilitated, with no feasible remedy to rapidly replace them. Again, I acknowledge that the chance of this happening is very small, but the consequences would be devastating.

What are the benefits of mandating the vaccine for all military members?

Even at optimal 100% efficacy (which no study even purports to conclude), the vaccine would have saved 34 lives in total if it had been implemented on day one.

What are the costs of mandating the vaccine?

The exact cost in dollars is impossible to ascertain; however, the “pandemic cost” (a special rate given to the U.S. government under Emergency Use Authorization) of vaccines is about $20 per dose or roughly $80 million for each member of the military to receive two doses. Future per dose costs are projected to be in the $150 per dose range (note 5), which would raise the total cost for one dose for the U.S. military to approximately $300 million… to save 34 lives. Any cost-benefit analysis based on expenditures to mitigate lives lost would reasonably conclude that more than 34 lives could have been saved had the money spent thus far been spent on more effective life-saving efforts. And, this assumes that vaccines would have actually saved all 34 lives.

What should be done instead?

Postpone vaccinations until longitudinal studies over a period of years have conclusively proven the safety of the vaccines. Rapid FDA approval, in this case, is not a substitute for those types of side effects that could only be observed over time. The cost for waiting in lives, assuming no other effective measures are taken, and assuming 34 unprevented (by vaccines) COVID-19 related deaths per year (as compared to the 34 deaths over the past c. 18 months) would be 170 over a five year period. Implement a voluntary, controlled study of a safe, widely-used, and scientifically supported method that has already been successfully tested. One such method is that used by the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance. Their methods have been subjected to at least 31 randomized clinical trials, and the primary pharmaceutical components of their protocols have uncontroverted long-standing evidence of safe usage across literally billions of doses. I.e., the risk to the health of the force overall is measurably nil. Their record of prevention is clinically supported and highly effective (note 6).

Conclusions

A simple, statistical Cost-Benefit Analysis recommends against COVID-19 vaccinations for the U.S. military in favor of other, more effective means of preventing deaths. On the admittedly very slight chance that the Department of Defense is wrong about the long-term effects of COVID-19 vaccines, i.e., that they result in delayed-onset significantly harmful side effects, the U.S. military could be severely debilitated and the national security placed at risk. Even though the chances of this occurring are minute, there is no remedy for this catastrophic event if it should occur. When juxtaposed with actual COVID-19 morbidity in the military, this risk is not worth taking. There are protocols of incontrovertibly safe drugs that have been shown to be effective in preventing, treating, and recovering from COVID-19; these protocols are based on long-term, widespread, clinically supported drugs that have long-term records of safety.

Actions can be taken to eliminate the risks and costs associated with the COVID-19 vaccine until such time as the vaccine can be proven to be safe, conclusively and completely, over a lengthier time period.

Author’s personal notes:

I have served for over 30 years in two different branches.

I have taken every vaccine found in standard protocols, including the anthrax vaccine, without opposition and without incident, except for the COVID-19 vaccine. I am therefore clearly not “anti-vaccine.” As a commissioned field grade officer, I consider myself as someone paid to think and lead. My opinions on this issue come from the former; this article comes from the latter.

I humbly welcome constructive criticism and greatly value those who can point out holes in the logic of my arguments.

I am not a physician, nor a scientist. However, I am able to read and understand numbers (another thing I’m paid to do.) I have therefore relied on numbers and actual statistics that are widely available from reputable sources.

The topic of death, especially at the individual, human level, is one that is difficult and emotional. At a policy level, we are best served if we remain both compassionate and rational. Compassion drives us to keep an open mind and always be considering individual cases and the human impacts of our decisions; it prevents us from adopting a “one size fits all” mentality. Rational thinking helps us as leaders see beyond the emotional implications of an immediate situation to the clearest way ahead. From a military policy perspective, as military professionals, we must refrain from and, to a varying extent, resist political fluctuations that would serve to excessively degrade or put at risk the efficacy of our military forces.

W. E. Tatum is a field grade officer in the U.S. Military.

