https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/08/29/was-covid-created-in-a-lab-us-intel-agencies-say-no-but-another-theory-remains-in-play-n1473876

“If the report reveals anything, it is more evidence of how China’s non-transparency and non-cooperation have prevented the world from understanding the origin of the deadliest pandemic in modern history, and how to prevent the next one,” said David Feith, former deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs. “Now, the administration and the Congress need to decide whether China will face sanctions for this,” said Feith, an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security. “Or will international science and technology exchange with China just continue unimpeded?”

Indeed, business as usual with Beijing is exactly what the Communists want. And that’s what they’re likely to get.

One interesting aspect of the report is how the intelligence board weighted the various theories on the coronavirus origin. They assessed with “low confidence” that the virus was “most likely caused by natural exposure” to an infected animal while assessing “moderate confidence” that the first human infection “most likely was the result of a lab-associated incident, probably involving experimentation, animal handling, or sampling by the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” This would suggest the intelligence board gives more weight to the lab leak theory than the natural origin theory.

Related: Will You Need a Vaccine Booster Shot Every Year for the Rest of Your Life?

But it’s a long way from anything close to confirmation of the lab leak hypothesis.

“Beijing . . . continues to hinder the global investigation, resist information sharing and blame other countries, including the United States” for the pandemic, the report concludes.

“These actions reflect in part China’s government’s own uncertainty about where an investigation could lead, as well as its frustration that the international community is using the issue to exert political pressure on China,” the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said.

We can imagine 50 or 100 years from now a file in some obscure Chinese department will come to light that will solve at least part of the mystery of how the coronavirus pandemic began. But the whole story will probably always be out of reach thanks to Communist secrecy and bureaucracy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

