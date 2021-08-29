https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/29/watch-a-guy-doing-a-cartwheel-video-bombed-jim-cantores-live-report-from-new-orleans/

It’s so bad in New Orleans that the Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore now appears to be wearing a baseball helmet during his reporting from New Orleans:

But fast-forward to 0:21 in this video and you can see some un-helmeted dude video-bomb his live shot:

LOL at our local hero just looking up at the sky to see if it’s raining:

And then he did a cartwheel:

And a legend is born.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...