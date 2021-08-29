https://noqreport.com/2021/08/29/will-vax-mandates-spur-the-demise-of-u-s-economy/

As you’ve no doubt heard, this week the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine. Lest you mistakenly think this means all the clinical trials have been successfully passed, think again: All they did was extend the “emergency use authorization” (EUA).

Article by Patrice Lewis from the WND.

Nonetheless, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said we now can expect two major developments.

One, those who were “on the fence about getting vaccinated” may tip toward getting the shot (a laughable claim known as “wishful thinking”). And two, we can expect vaccine mandates from an increasing number of state and local governments, employers, businesses, schools and entertainment venues.

Forget the legitimate concerns about the safety and efficacy of these shots. The facts – repeat, facts – of “breakthrough” hospitalizations of fully vaccinated people as well as the massive numbers of serious injuries and deaths post-jab are being brutally suppressed. “The carnage [from the vaccine] is unimaginable,” writes commentator Wayne Allyn Root. “Over 13,000 dead and about 600,000 injured in the USA. Another 20,000 dead and about 2 million injured from the vaccine in the EU. But those are just the reported numbers. History (and a Harvard study in 2010) proves only about 1% of vaccine deaths and injuries are reported. So the real number is anywhere from 10 times to 100 times higher.”

No wonder so many people are “vaccine hesitant.” But don’t expect these numbers to be reported any time soon. After all, the surgeon general also says there’s not nearly enough social media censorship.

But in today’s column, I don’t want to address either the medical aspects of the vaccine or the constitutional aspects of forcing unwanted shots on a reluctant populace. Instead I want to address the potential for economic repercussions.

By one recent poll, the number of “vaccine hesitant” in America is estimated to be 45% [“Americans were twice as likely to not have received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (45%) than their U.K. counterparts (23%)”]. (It’s worth noting this polling agency has an agenda to get more people vaccinated; therefore their data are likely to be questionable.) The number of “vaccine hesitant” Americans is likely higher, but let’s go with 45%. Of the 250 million Americans over 19 years of age, that’s approximately 112 million adults who, for whatever reason, refuse to comply. What are some of the consequences from creating a massive subgroup of pariahs?

Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

Currently New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New Orleans and probably some other major cities require proof of vaccination to enter bars, nightclubs, restaurants, gyms and retail stores. Same with concerts, conventions and stadiums. Endless other cities – and endless other venues – are poised to enact these mandates upon visitors and customers.

You can automatically slice their business revenues in half if nearly half of Americans won’t be allowed to enter the facilities. Can a restaurant survive on half its customer base? How about theaters? Sporting events? Concerts? Airlines? The tourist industry?

Remember, these are the businesses and venues that managed to survive the lockdowns. (We’re not counting the hundreds of thousands of small businesses that were forced to close over the last 18 months.) If mandates are imposed, these business and venues will be required to a) act as government goons and check everyone’s vaccination status, and b) turn away half their paying customer base. How long will they stay in business under these conditions?

Next let’s flip the tables and look at businesses that will be imposing vaccine mandates on their employees. Assuming the same figure – about 45% of the population refusing the vaccine – this means employers may potentially lose almost half their employees.

It is truly extraordinary how many highly skilled and qualified people will suddenly be excluded from the workforce. Doctors, nurses, firefighters, police officers, airline pilots, flight attendants, engineers, scientists, researchers – the list is endless. There is hardly an industry that won’t be adversely affected by vaccine mandates. You think the service industry was facing a staffing shortage before? Just watch what happens going forward.

Recently, a hospital in Texas reached a “breaking point” with staff shortages so severe they are begging for help. Why? Because they fired 150 nurses and other hospital workers for refusing to get the vaccine. One nurse says she anticipates up to 20% of nurses will be fired over mandates, and “even losing 5% would be devastating to the community.”

K12 schools and universities are facing the same issue. They are losing massive numbers of staff, instructors, and students wherever mandates are imposed.

Oh, and for added fun, some states are now saying those who are fired for refusing the vaccine may not collect unemployment.

No matter what Surgeon General Murthy and other government elites seem to think, those who are opposed to getting the vaccine can’t be bullied or bribed into getting the jab. I’m sure government officials think they’re being clever in trying to force people to get the vaccine by eliminating options for shopping, entertainment, or sporting events. But what will happen instead is the unvaxxed (assuming they still have a job) will simply shrug their shoulders and forgo shopping, entertainment, or sports. This means retailers, entertainers and athletes will lose half their customer base.

What happens if the government attempts to “starve” citizens into compliance by requiring vaccines to shop for groceries? Aside from the very real possibility of violence, a brisk underground economy will spring up in record time. Mark my words.

In fact, in addition to bifurcating society, the government may be on the verge of bifurcating the economy as parallel industries spring up to service the unvaccinated. Already Gab has launched a “No Vax Mandate Job Board” to provide employment listings for healthy unvaccinated Americans. I have a feeling it’s just the beginning.

This isn’t even a liberal-versus-conservative issue. Plenty of people from both sides of the political spectrum draw the line at putting untested and potentially hazardous materials directly into their bloodstream.

“This isn’t about public health and it never was,” writes independent journalist Leo Hohmann. “This is about identifying, marking and segregating the population into two groups, those obedient to the state and those who they knew would resist.”

The bottom line for all this vaccine insanity is the economy can’t survive mandates. “Is this the Democrat plan?” asks Wayne Allyn Root. “Are they really suicidal? Are they doing the bidding of the Chinese Communist Party? Are they trying to destroy the U.S. economy? Are they trying to foment civil war? Or are they just that dumb?”

I don’t know. All I know is America had better brace itself. Vaccine mandates may be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

The Dangers of Speaking the Truth Diminish If We Work Together

It’s becoming harder and harder for patriots to ignore the deep suppression of truth that’s happening in America today.

In all of my years in journalism, I have never received as many threats or been attacked by big companies like Google and Facebook as I have in 2021. I’d say that ever since we started covering widespread voter fraud, government-endorsed Pandemic Panic Theater, vaccine cover-ups, Critical Race Theory, and the various Neo-Marxist and Satanic agendas at play, I’ve been targeted more in months than the entirety of my life prior.

Speaking the truth is getting harder with so much censorship and suppression rampant. Prior to 2020, I was not a “conspiracy theorist” or an “anti-vaxxer,” but if there’s one thing the onslaught of exposed lies have taught us in the last 18 months, it’s that we cannot take what we’re told by the “arbiters of truth” at face value. There’s an agenda behind every message, a narrative driving every story, and a series of gigantic cover-ups designed to keep the masses in the dark.

This is why we’re building a network of news outlets that are willing to go against the narrative and expose the truth. We need help. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

I’ve said much of this before. From time to time I reframe this request for assistance by taking the most relevant message of the day and adjusting the story accordingly. We’ve discussed this network in previous articles. Now, it’s time to talk about help. First and foremost, we need financial assistance detailed below. But we could also use more writers who are willing to volunteer their thoughts for the sake of spreading the message. Those who are interested should contact me directly.

As far as money, we’re looking better than we have in the recent past, but we are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn





Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

