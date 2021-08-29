https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/29/wtaf-tweet-twitter-suspended-alex-berenson-over-should-worry-any-and-every-person-daring-to-question-the-government-on-covid/

Twitter in all their infinite wisdom has decided to suspend Alex Berenson for tweeting reasonable and even rational concerns about Pfizer …

This proves they’re a publisher now, right? They’re not just a platform or holding people to their ‘terms of service’ if they are literally suspending people for content and message. We’ve always known their verification and suspension policies and procedures were biased, but this is, quite frankly, obscene.

And damn scary.

Seems Twitter doesn’t want people thinking for themselves:

Alex Berenson has been banned from Twitter. The tweet that resulted in his permanent suspension is below. It is entirely within the range of reasonable discussion. https://t.co/uTca3wvuOP — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 29, 2021

Goodbye Twitter.

Even if you don’t always agree with Berenson, Twitter suspending him for basically reiterating what CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has all but admitted herself seems pretty damn biased.

Seriously? I got vaccinated, but his take isn’t unreasonable nor should it be censored. — Mave McGillicuty (@MMcgillicuty) August 29, 2021

Who knew all but quoting the CDC was grounds for getting suspended on Twitter?

I got suspended for the same statement a month ago. Then I kept saying it after the CDC finally admitted it but didn’t get suspended again. Now that Alex has, it’s only a matter of time, I guess. Diversify your social media portfolio. — BaxterBlog (@baxter_blog) August 29, 2021

Yup. Even though we are clearly Twitter-specific, even this editor has given a good bit of thought to branching out.

His tweet was actually the definition of how rational discourse has been laid out among reasoning people for several thousand years now. Present some basic facts, then introduce a challenge to one’s own thinking of how they perceive those basic facts. That’s dangerous now? — Bob McGovern (@mcgovern_bob) August 29, 2021

Sorry, but we’ve been informed that rational discourse will NOT be allowed on Twitter.

SUSPENDED!

Twitter is totally an innocent “content provider” and not a publisher at this stage of the game, right?!? 203 them as soon as we have people with the will and fortitude to do so or keep being manipulated and abused online. Will the “Red Team” always surrender? — BJM1776 *Neanderthal Thinker* 🇺🇸 󠁿󠁿 (@BJM1776) August 29, 2021

Sadly, yes.

Grotesque. — Michael Lipford (@Eleven2368) August 29, 2021

We don’t need each platform to be an arbiter of truth. We need to encourage people to use discernment, which has become antithetical to what the internet should be. — David Mathieson (@mathiematician) August 29, 2021

You are right and he still should be allowed to speak. People should make up their own mind. — Brad (@enjnir) August 29, 2021

It’s not just reasonable, it’s accurate. — Hephaestus (@Hephaestus_73) August 29, 2021

Exactly. I got the vaccine but also have same questions.🤷‍♀️ — Renee M. Finley (@renee_m_finley) August 29, 2021

So was his tweet flagged by the WH, or does Twitter just now know what is expected of them? — Sophisticated Papa to them (@rightrunnercw) August 29, 2021

Actually, a fair question, since we know the Biden administration has been working with Facebook to ‘limit the spread of misinformation.’ They very well could be doing the same thing with Twitter.’

Meanwhile, blue-check Lefties can tweet garbage like this:

Good ol’ Twitter, always reminding us who the real trolls are.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

