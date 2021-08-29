https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/29/wtaf-tweet-twitter-suspended-alex-berenson-over-should-worry-any-and-every-person-daring-to-question-the-government-on-covid/

Twitter in all their infinite wisdom has decided to suspend Alex Berenson for tweeting reasonable and even rational concerns about Pfizer …

This proves they’re a publisher now, right? They’re not just a platform or holding people to their ‘terms of service’ if they are literally suspending people for content and message. We’ve always known their verification and suspension policies and procedures were biased, but this is, quite frankly, obscene.

And damn scary.

Seems Twitter doesn’t want people thinking for themselves:

Goodbye Twitter.

Even if you don’t always agree with Berenson, Twitter suspending him for basically reiterating what CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has all but admitted herself seems pretty damn biased.

Who knew all but quoting the CDC was grounds for getting suspended on Twitter?

Yup. Even though we are clearly Twitter-specific, even this editor has given a good bit of thought to branching out.

Sorry, but we’ve been informed that rational discourse will NOT be allowed on Twitter.

SUSPENDED!

Sadly, yes.

Actually, a fair question, since we know the Biden administration has been working with Facebook to ‘limit the spread of misinformation.’ They very well could be doing the same thing with Twitter.’

Meanwhile, blue-check Lefties can tweet garbage like this:

Good ol’ Twitter, always reminding us who the real trolls are.

