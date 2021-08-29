Wyoming embraces Jeffree Star despite homophobia, past…

There have been some sightings of Star around town — in Walmart, while getting his COVID vaccine or grabbing lunch at Tacos Mexico. Jackson, one of the only people interviewed for this story who has met Star in person, said the celebrity has also been spotted downtown at Rock the Block or similar events.

But Star mostly makes headlines based on his online presence, when releasing a video or updating his social media. Neither Bailey nor DeVore would say whether Star plans on going to Pops in the Park himself.

“Honestly, he’s the only celebrity of his tax bracket that I’ve ever seen that runs his own Facebook page,” Jackson said.

Deal said she’s become friends with Star since selling him his home, and said most people she’s encountered with him seem excited he’s here. His being accepted in Casper, Deal said, is a good sign.

“I’m a Wyoming native, born and raised, and so I get how people in Wyoming — and I’ve heard it my whole life — don’t want change,” Deal said. “But the reality is that we need to diversify in order to create jobs and keep our kids here, so that’s just the reality.”

Bailey said the reception to the news of his symphony donation was also completely positive, and Purcell said the same for his Food for Thought support.