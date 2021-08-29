https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/triple-vaxxed-is-the-new-double-vaxxed/

August 30, 2021

Triple Vaxxed is the new Double Vaxxed.

Restrictions will be placed on citizens who have only received two Vaccines beginning September 1. People who do not receive a third Vaccine shot will be denied a green passport, which allows entry into public life.

“This is simply because, in terms of its effectiveness, the vaccine is valid only for a period of five or six months. After about half a year, you have to get a third dose. Otherwise, the vaccine loses its power.”

“The Green Pass testifies that a person is safe in a certain way. So the moment we know that the vaccine loses its effectiveness after a certain period, there’s no justification for giving a green pass to someone who hasn’t gotten another dose.”

