https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/7-buses-of-american-women-likely-dead-now/

“We’re dealing with Kabul. There’s 7 buses of female American citizens. The CG refused to open the gate. We have a congressman with us and he had the state department reach out. MG Donahue refused. 10 minutes ago the females were taken by the Taliban. They are likely dead now.” — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) August 30, 2021

This is the worst disaster in American history and being magnified by this pure evil attempt to stop the actions of those who truly care. This must stop! — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) August 30, 2021

From JBS XO: “Read this thread and weep. I can say it is accurate. Details released soon. The “All American” Division needs to change its name. Eternal SHAME on Donohue and Milley.” https://t.co/V7C7B8koOv pic.twitter.com/eWxZek7kgv — Michael Yon (@Michael_Yon) August 30, 2021

Much more detail in her twitter feed…

