Posted by Kane on August 30, 2021 3:39 am

Emily Miller — “There’s 7 buses of female American citizens. The CG refused to open the gate. We have a congressman with us and he had the state department reach out. MG Donahue refused. 10 minutes ago the females were taken by the Taliban. They are likely dead now.”

Much more detail in her twitter feed…

