https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/antifa-gets-knocked-the-hell-out/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
VIDEO THREAD: Right-wing activists including Proud Boys brawled with black-bloc-clad antifascist counter-protesters Saturday outside a Planned Parenthood in Modesto, California following a “Straight Pride Parade” event.
A man in USA flag gaitor appeared to throw the first punch. pic.twitter.com/9xkdHr7A9L
— Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 29, 2021
Proud Boys vs Antifa in Modesto yesterday. Steve Inman commentary included.
Proud Boys and Antifa clash yesterday in Modesto, Ca. pic.twitter.com/ikuUgtF3UO
— Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) August 29, 2021
Breaking: A group of #antifa were saved by police after they were beaten & forced to retreat at a violent left vs right protest in Modesto, Calif. Antifa & other left-wing protesters gathered to oppose a “straight pride” event. pic.twitter.com/nZZ9gLkfru
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 28, 2021