Anuradha Mittal, the chief of the Ben and Jerry’s board of directors, has been accused of self-funding almost $100,000 donated by Ben and Jerry’s to her foundation.

Mittal, who has been with Ben and Jerry’s since 2008, is also the executive director of the Oakland Institute, a think tank that openly advocates against Jewish settlements in the West Bank and Gaza.

Back in July 2021, the ice cream behemoth announced they would no longer be selling their brand in Jewish parts of Gaza and the West Bank in protest. According to the New York Post, Mittal was the driving force behind that boycott.

“We contended that this a possible violation of self-dealing as Mittal is considered a disqualified person under IRS rules,” commented a spokesperson for the IRS when questioned about the connection between Mittal, Ben and Jerry’s and the Oakland Institute.

The Post writes that at least $3,000 of Oakland Institute money went to a controversial organization called the Badil Resource Center for Palestinian Residency and Refugee Rights, which the EU has censured for refusing to sign an agreement not to fund terrorism.

In July, Florida refused to put any state money into the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s, reported CTV News. Gov. Ron DeSantis said they would not invest in or contract Unilever unless it reversed a decision to stop selling ice cream in the West Bank and contested east Jerusalem within 90 days.

DeSantis added that the London-based Unilever is listed as part of “scrutinized companies” that boycott Israel.