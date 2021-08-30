https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/08/30/biden-drone-strike-killed-nine-members-of-a-single-family-including-six-children-n1474166

Barack Obama’s preference for drone strikes over boots on the ground was highly criticized for the amount of collateral damage the drones caused—yet Joe Biden, who simultaneously wants to end the “endless war” in Afghanistan yet also avenge the deaths of 13 U.S. service members, is repeating the same mistakes, adding to the amount of innocent blood spilled.

On Monday, CNN reported that nine members of one family, including six children, were killed in a U.S. drone strike. The youngest killed was a two-year-old girl.

According to a surviving family member, they were not connected to ISIS or any terror groups. “We are not ISIS or Daesh and this was a family home — where my brothers lived with their families.”

“All the neighbors tried to help and brought water to put out the fire and I saw that there were five or six people dead,” a neighbor of the family told CNN. “The father of the family and another young boy and there were two children. They were dead. They were in pieces. There were [also] two wounded.”

“Not much is left of their house and nothing can be recognized, they are in pieces,” another neighbor told CNN.

The Biden administration has claimed that two high-profile ISIS-K targets were killed in a recent strike, but have refused to release their names.

U.S. Central Command has acknowledged the reports of civilian casualties, but I want to hear from Biden—who said we’d hunt down those responsible for the terror attack on Kabul airport, not innocent families and children. The U.S. military knows about the high risk of civilian casualties from drone strikes, and spilling innocent blood in the name of vengeance in a country we no longer have control over will only radicalize more people.

Joe Biden is trying to play it safe with drone strikes, but innocent Afghan people, including children, are going to pay the price for his lack of resolve to take the fight to the enemy instead of waging the fight from the sky.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

