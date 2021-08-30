https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/30/bizarro-world-blue-check-and-self-proclaimed-foreign-policy-guy-explains-that-joe-biden-has-ackshually-done-a-great-job-in-afghanistan/

Man, any idiot can get a piece in the Atlantic these days.

A few weeks back, America’s Area Expert™ Tom Nichols took to its hallowed pages to inform us that the chaos in “Afghanistan is your fault.”

Fast-forward from there a bit, and the Atlantic is now telling us that the chaos in Afghanistan that’s all our fault is not actually that chaotic at all, but rather is pretty awesome if you think about it.

Instead of being upset about all the terrorism and deaths and destruction and selling out Americans and Afghan allies to the Taliban, we’ve got a lot to be proud of the Biden administration for:

Deep State Radio podcast host and Daily Beast contributor David Rothkopf may not be good enough for reality, but his perspective is exactly the one that the Atlantic is looking for. It’s the one all the Smartest People are looking for:

David Rothkopf actually has another Biden administration apologist piece in USA Today, because sometimes the Atlantic just isn’t enough:

Someone who cares about David should really tell him that he can’t pull off the rose-colored-glasses look. Nor can anyone who genuinely believes that David’s takes are smart and well informed.

“Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?”

According to Rothkopf, it’s time to just move on from worrying about this whole Afghanistan thing and focus on the stuff that really matters:

Now there’s a guy who’s got his priorities straight.

