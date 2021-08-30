https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/30/blue-checked-dnc-flack-remains-committed-to-gaslighting-on-barack-obamas-behalf-all-these-years-later-photo/

While many of us may have been focused on Joe Biden’s deadly Afghanistan withdrawal disaster over the weekend, DNC Lawyers Council Chair — and former Obama White House appointee — Andrew Weinstein was trying to redirect our attention to more important matters:

Happy anniversary to the biggest scandal of the Obama presidency. pic.twitter.com/NloqB6OR13 — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) August 28, 2021

Yes, folks. They’re still doing this.

Illegally spying on US citizens in secret without warrants; bombing Libya into oblivion even after Congress voted *against* authorizing the war; claiming the right to assassinate US citizens by drones with no due process; allowing millions to fall into foreclosure. But totally: https://t.co/4wZvGMc1d2 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 29, 2021

Am I at a middle eastern wedding because this killed me — Tristan Johnson (@TristanPEJ) August 29, 2021

I must be Libyian Slave Markets, because this post really brought me back. — unremarkably average bob c. 💵➡️🍩 (@BobBroadshateme) August 29, 2021

Ouch.

The “scandal” is that this keeps getting pushed as a “scandal”. https://t.co/mDRQqhTlL4 — Tandy (@DanTypo) August 30, 2021

The greatest trick [Obama] ever pulled was convincing people [his scandals] didn’t exist https://t.co/gCja667V9N — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) August 30, 2021

Hey, now. He couldn’t’ve done it without the media’s help.

Many liberals really do believe that Obama’s biggest scandal was the beige suit – it’s not just a bit — because the only media outlets they listen to are ones loyal to the DNC, so many — especially those who began paying attention only due to Trump — don’t know about them. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 29, 2021

Actually, the biggest scandal of the Obama presidency was that he made Joe Biden vice president. https://t.co/BwqiojbzJ4 — RBe (@RBPundit) August 30, 2021

… which ultimately led to Joe Biden becoming president.

And Biden appears to be following in his old boss Barack Obama’s fashionable footsteps.

The Obama years are BACK baby https://t.co/O3tNM7k9W2 — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) August 29, 2021

