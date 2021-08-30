https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/30/blue-checked-dnc-flack-remains-committed-to-gaslighting-on-barack-obamas-behalf-all-these-years-later-photo/

While many of us may have been focused on Joe Biden’s deadly Afghanistan withdrawal disaster over the weekend, DNC Lawyers Council Chair — and former Obama White House appointee — Andrew Weinstein was trying to redirect our attention to more important matters:

Yes, folks. They’re still doing this.

Ouch.

Hey, now. He couldn’t’ve done it without the media’s help.

… which ultimately led to Joe Biden becoming president.

And Biden appears to be following in his old boss Barack Obama’s fashionable footsteps.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...