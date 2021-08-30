https://www.oann.com/brazil-president-bolsonaro-says-biden-govt-is-leftist-obsessed-with-environment/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=brazil-president-bolsonaro-says-biden-govt-is-leftist-obsessed-with-environment



FILE PHOTO: Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a Soldier’s Day ceremony, in Brasilia, Brazil August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado FILE PHOTO: Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a Soldier’s Day ceremony, in Brasilia, Brazil August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

August 30, 2021

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday the government of U.S. President Joe Biden “tends to the left” and is obsessed about the environment.

Bolsonaro said the Brazilian government has recently had contacts with the U.S. government regarding Latin America and said the U.S. supports democracies in the region.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

