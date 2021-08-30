https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/check-out-this-antifa-ghoul/

Posted by Kane on August 30, 2021 12:50 am

Jason Charter recently pled guilty to federal charges from last summer’s riots. He was initially charged with destruction of gov property, desecrating a veterans memorial, and aiding and abetting.

DC Federal prosecutors let him plea down to disorderly conduct on restricted grounds.

This is the same office responsible for January 6 prosecutions. He also has 2 assault cases in DC that are still open, one for assaulting a police officer at a Walk Away event and another for assaulting Jack Posobiec.

