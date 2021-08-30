https://www.oann.com/check-point-software-acquires-cloud-email-security-company-avanan/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=check-point-software-acquires-cloud-email-security-company-avanan



FILE PHOTO: A man stands next to the logo of Check Point Software Technologies at its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

August 30, 2021

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Check Point Software Technologies said on Monday it acquired U.S.-Israeli cyber security company Avanan, which specialises in protecting email, where most cyber attacks begin.

Check Point, which is based in Israel, did not disclose financial details.

“More and more businesses are moving to cloud-email platforms and with email becoming a major channel to launch devastating cyber-attacks, this acquisition represents a huge potential,” said Dorit Dor, Check Point’s chief product officer.

Avanan was founded in 2015 and its technology blocks malicious emails before they reach a user’s inbox, Check Point said. It has more than 5,000 customers and protects more than 2.5 million email accounts.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Dan Williams)

