Hurricane Ida has caused damage that yet isn’t fully known, at least one person has been killed and over a million people are without power in Louisiana and Mississippi. But it wasn’t too soon for former CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather, who lost his job for pushing disinformation shortly before a presidential election, to help the Democrats forward their talking points:

Louisiana is in my prayers. Tomorrow it will be as well. And going forward. But thoughts and prayers must turn to action. In the short term – searching, rescuing, and rebuilding. But also long term – combating the climate crisis that’s making hurricanes more horrific and deadly. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 30, 2021

The DNC will appreciate the assistance.

There is no Leftist tripe this disgraced old man will not espouse. Pablum for kiddies who don’t know or understand that he tampered with a preezy election. https://t.co/2qCg6eYNeC — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) August 30, 2021

You should move to a smaller house, use no electricity, stop flying anywhere ever, don’t drive, get a bike instead, and read up on fonts. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) August 30, 2021

